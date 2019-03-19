Home

Janet B. Chaputer, 81, of Coplay, passed away on March 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Chaputer.Janet was born in Norristown on June 25, 1937 daughter of the late Edward Flagg and Sara (Casselberry) Gordon. Janet was a case manager at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Department of Psychiatry for 33 years. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Allentown.SURVIVORS: Brothers Theodore (Ardele), Wesley (Margo), Edward and Steven (Patricia); sister Mary Gordon; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Peggy Mundy and Vicki Gordon.SERVICE: Viewing on Thursday, March 21st, from 6-7PM followed by the service at 7PM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Burial on Friday at 11AM, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019
