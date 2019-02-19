Janet B. Weinhofer, 84, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019. Janet was the wife of the late Anthony H. Weinhofer who passed in 2011. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Conrad and Irene (Reinsmith) Wukitsch, and the late Marie (Grim) Wukitsch. Janet was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Allentown. She was a 1953 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and a 1956 graduate of the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing. Janet worked many years at Sacred Heart Hospital and then at the Oakwood Medical Center prior to retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Nursing Alumni Association. Surviving are her daughters; Edie wife of Scott Stahlnecker of Allentown, Janet L. Weinhofer of Bethlehem, and Lisa wife of Bruce Grube of New Tripoli. Her grandchildren are; Holly wife of Michael Collazo, Megan wife of Joseph Dattoli, Sinjin Cavosi, Jordon Grube, and Noah Grube. Her sisters are Faye wife of Richard Gatti, and Rita wife of Christopher Wyatt. She was preceded in death by her brother Conrad. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday February 22, 2019 at 10:30 am in St. Francis of Assisi. Calling will be from 9:30-10:15 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, both care of the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109. Published in Morning Call from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary