Janet C. Hogan, 75, of Allentown, PA passed away on October 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her husband, Neil. Born on May 31st, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Minnie Topper.
She was a 1962 graduate of Jamaica High School. She furthered her education at the State University of New York at Albany 1966 earning with a Bachelor of History. She went on to graduate from the Ohio State University in 1968 with a Masters in History.
She worked as a teacher in the Columbus Schools. After moving to Pennsylvania she pursued a career in real estate, worked as financial aid counselor at Northampton Area Community College and as a college counselor at DeSales University. She became the family educator for Congregation Covenant of Peace and for Congregation Keneseth Israel, ultimately becoming their Keneseth Israel's Religious School Director for 9 years.
An active synagogue member she belonged to three congregations in the Lehigh Valley and helped found Temple Shirat Shalom. Janet and her beloved husband Neil of 51 years loved to attend cultural events and travel with a great love for visiting New England, Europe, Israel and attending plays, concerts, the ballet, and opera. There was nothing she enjoyed more than entertaining and it was common for countless people to come to her home for breakfast, long lunches, and festive dinners. Known for vivacious personality and broad sense of humor she made friends wherever she went. Janet was an avid cook and enjoyed trying out new restaurants. A lover of mystery novels she read 50 every year.
Janet was a loving wife, mother, and a devoted grandmother to her four grandchildren constantly attending school events, birthday parties, and soccer games.
In addition to her husband, Neil, Janet is survived by her son Colin Hogan and husband Rabbi Victor Appell, her daughter Jennifer Hogan. Grandchildren Avi , Lev, Malachai, and Eliana.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 24th at Bachman, Kulik, and Reinsmith Funeral Home at 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18104. Shiva will be observed at 1054 N. Glenwood from 5:00 pm on October 24th, 26th and 27th with minyans occurring at 7:00 pm. Contributions can be made to JEWISH FAMILY SERVICES or TEMPLE SHIRAZ SHOLOM.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019