Janet E. Lichtenwalner, 68, of Allentown, died June 14, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Ronald L. Lichtenwalner, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Walter R. Schwartz and Evelyn M. (Fegley) Schwartz Hamm. Janet was a loving homemaker and enjoyed knitting, gardening, and birds. She was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church. Janet is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ronald, Sr.; children, Damon M. Lichtenwalner and wife Kelly of Winter Garden, FL, Stefanie C. Cruz of Macungie, Danica L. wife of Vincent Villegas of St. Petersburg, FL, Jesse K. Lichtenwalner of Slatedale, Micah-Lee W. Lichtenwalner and fiancée Heather of Fountain Hill, Ronald L. Lichtenwalner, Jr. "Chip" and wife Louise of Cary, NC, and Tobey M. Lichtenwalner and fiancée Marie of Allentown; brother, Larry Schwartz and wife Gwen of Nebraska; sisters, Judy wife of Larry Paul of Stillwater, Linda wife of Charles Miller, Sr. of Emmaus, and Cindy wife of John Graves of Allentown; 16 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. She was predeceased by a sister, Ann Louise Ritter. Memorial services will be announced. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store