Janet E. McCane, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Harold W. McCane, who passed away in 1972. Janet worked in the Dietary Department at St Luke's Hospital for most of her life. She was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church, Fountain Hill. Janet enjoyed playing the piano, bowling, reading, crocheting, and playing games, especially Yahtzee. She was very contented at home and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family who she loved dearly. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son Harold C. McCane of Allentown; grandchildren Jill Johnstone and her husband Brian of Doylestown, Andrew McCane and his wife Stephanie of Bethlehem, Debra J. Karasek and her husband Mike of Landenberg and Scott Missmer of Allentown; son in law Eugene Missmer and many great-grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her loving daughter Nancy Missmer who passed away on January 28, 2019. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday February 18, 2019 at the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veteran's, VA Regional Office and Insurance Center, Mannheim Street and Wissahickon Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19101. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019