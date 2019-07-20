Mrs. Janet F. Pearson, 80, of Mahoning Township, Pa., passed into eternal rest on Friday, July 19th at Weatherwood, Weatherly, Pa.. She was the wife of the late Russell W. Pearson who passed away July 25th of 2018. They were married for 63 years at the time of his passing. Born in Lehighton on Saturday, August 20, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Clifford & Blanche (Blose) Klotz. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the garment industry as a seamstress at Scotty's Fashions. She was of the Christian Faith. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, ceramics, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed exercising and working out at the local gym's and walking throughout her neighborhood after her knee replacement surgery. Surviving are 2 daughters, Kerry L., wife of Charles Siarkowski Jr., Cynthia K., wife of Kenneth Berger, a son Russell E. Pearson & his wife Christina, of Lehighton, a brother, William Klotz & his wife Marie, 3 sisters in law, Pearl, Sallie, & Elinor Klotz, 6 grandchildren, Michael Berger & wife Erin, Jessica & husband Joe Korba, Michele Berger, Charles Siarkowski III, Jonathan & Benjamin Pearson, 2 great-grandchildren, Matthew & Megan Berger, nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by sisters, Myrtle Searfoss, Eleanor Schock, & brothers, Kermit, Richard, Willard, & David Klotz. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Ovsak FH, 190 South 4th Street, Lehighton with Emma Weaver SALM officiating. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment in The Packerton Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in her honor may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com Published in Morning Call on July 20, 2019