Janet Adams Foreback passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Cedar Crest Blvd. on July 17, 2020. Jan battled health issues for many years but never lost her smile. She was able to say goodbye to her family moments before passing. She was a wonderful person to spend time with. Born Feb. 24, 1943, parents Stephen D. Adams and Nan C. (Campbell) Adams. She was a 1961 graduate of Allentown High School, earned a BS at Centenary College for Women and Toby Coburn School of Fashion and Design. She worked in various retail stores in New York City before marrying and raising her family. She was married to John Gould, Jr. of Emmaus for 27 years. Jan started and managed the John Gould Triangle Shop in Emmaus which in 1984 became Triangle Traveling Stores, a company that set up one day clothing stores to senior care facilities in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Jan volunteered as an auctioneer at Ch39 for many years for The Great On-Air Auction. She retired in 2012. Jan remarried Raymond Foreback in 2006 and spent the rest of her years with him. Jan and Ray lived half the year in Naples, FL and half the year in Macungie. Jan loved golf, playing bridge with close friends, shopping for herself and others with her husband Ray, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a past member of Brookside and Lehigh Country Clubs and Emmaus Moravian Church. Jan is survived by her husband, Raymond C. Foreback; sons, Dr. John Gould, III and wife Kimberly of Columbia, SC and Stephen M. Gould and wife Renee of Macungie; brother, John S. Adams and wife Diane of Emmaus; 5 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ashleigh, Madison, Morgan, and Grayson Gould; nephews, Peter and Richard; niece Arianne Adams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Emmaus Aquatic Club, 2546 Mill Race Rd., Emmaus, PA 18049. EMAC is a Not for profit 501.c.3 that Jan's sons, granddaughters, niece, and nephews swam competitively for and she would be delighted to know her friends supported this fantastic organization. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.



