Janet J. (Cox) Sakasitz Liberty, 81, of Kutztown, PA, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, PA. She was the widow of Charles Liberty, and former wife of the late Ignatius J. Sakasitz. Born in New Bloomfield, Perry County, PA, Janet was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Ethel G. (Hoffman) Cox. She is survived by her four children, Richard G. Sakasitz, and his wife, Heidi, of Portland, OR, Steven M. Sakasitz, and his wife, Margaret, of Bridgewater, NJ, Annette M. (Sakasitz) Welch, of Phoenix, AZ, and Sharon L. (Sakasitz) Pittman, and her husband, Allan, of Kingston, GA; a sister, Miriam (Cox) Covey, and her husband, Don, of Covina, CA; 11 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. Janet was predeceased by two sons, Ignatius M. "Michael" Sakasitz in 2017 and Ronald J. Sakasitz in 1983. Services for Janet will be held privately. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown. Full obituary at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 3, 2019