Janet K. Snyder, 91, formerly of Emmaus, PA, peacefully died in hospice care on August 17, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. She was the daughter of Ruby and Mark Wetherhold. Janet graduated from Emmaus High School, where she met and later married the love of her life her late husband, Richard B. Snyder.



Janet was known for her kind spirit and loved cooking for her family and friends. She was a member of the Emmaus Lioness Club and was instrumental in baking and selling apple dumplings for the Club. She also enjoyed the craft classes she attended at the local senior center in Gainesville with her daughter, Susan.



Janet is survived by children Richard L (Brenda) of Allentown, Thomas D (Susan) of Emmaus, Susan J (Dale) Mickley of Gainesville, FL and Jay A (Melinda) of Emmaus. Janet had 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Janet was predeceased by 2 brothers, James and Henry Wetherhold.



A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606-3809



