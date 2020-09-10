Janet L. (Ziegler) Bachman, 89, formerly of Schnecksville, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at The Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Donald P. Bachman, Sr. Born in Fogelsville, December 31, 1930, Janet was the daughter of the late Oliver and Blanche E. (Lehr) Ziegler. A graduate of Allentown High School, class of 1949, Janet was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse, Charge Nurse in the Miller Building at The Phoebe Home in Allentown for 11 years before retiring in 1992. Prior to that, she worked for Physical Measurements, Inc. for several years. Janet also drove school bus for Leibensperger Transportation on a part-time basis. She was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs, formerly serving on the consistory and many years singing with the choir. She was a former member of the Fogelsville 4-H Club, the Fogelsville Girl Scouts, and the Lehigh Co. Farm Bureau Women's Committee where she served on the Neffs Advisory Council, a member of the Pennsylvania Nursing Association, Haff Hospital Alumni Association in Northampton and a life member of Lehigh Valley Active Life.
Survivors: Children, Donald P. Bachman Jr. (Kathy) of Northampton, David P.A. Bachman of Coplay, Douglas F. Bachman of Bath, Jayne L. Campbell (Timothy) of Allentown, Daniel R. Bachman of Allentown; six grandchildren; fifteeen great grandchildren; predeceased by slbings Gerald O. Ziegler and Gladys L. Rupp and a daughter-in-law, Sandra M. Bachman.
Service: Private funeral services will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Youth Group c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196