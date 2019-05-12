Home

Janet L. (Kemmerer) LeVan, 82, of Slatington, PA. passed away at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem, PA. on May 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Marlyn R. LeVan. Survivors: Daughter, Michelle A.(Wilson) Reppert; son, Rev. James W. (Wendy) Levan; sister, Betty Lou (Lewis) Rauch; brother, Robert D. (Polly) Kemmerer; seven grandchildren, one great-grandson. Memorial Service will be May 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM. in Slatington Baptist Church, 509 Main Street Slatington, PA 18080, visitation begins at 10:00 AM. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her name to Slatington Baptist Church. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019
