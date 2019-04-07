Janet L. McFarland (nee Smith) of Marlton, NJ passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2019. She was 85 yrs. of age. Born in Kunkletown, PA, to the late Albert F. and Verna C. Smith. She has resided in Marlton since 2005 and previously lived in Medford, NJ for 22 years. She attended Bethlehem Business College in Bethlehem, PA. Janet is the beloved wife of Clayton S. McFarland, Jr. of Marlton, NJ and the loving mother of Karen M. Saling and her husband Tom of Marlton, NJ, Susan A. Johnson of Dublin, PA and Ann M. Gorman and her husband Bob of Marlton, NJ. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren Emily Saling, Tom Saling, Diana McBride, Olivia Johnson, Melanie Hudson and Julianne Munger, her two great grandsons Wyatt and Elliot McBride and her brother Glen A. Smith of Albuquerque, NM. She is the sister of the late Joan Smida (her beloved twin), Dawn Smith and Jean Deppe. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, NJ, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held private at the B.G. William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family requests donations to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. (www.BradleyStow.com) Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary