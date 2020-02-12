|
Janet L. Medence, 86 years, formerly of Upper Macungie Twp, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Devon House in Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Roland P., Sr. and Harriet E. (Schmeyer) Harrier. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1951 and started to work for PP&L as a File and Staff Clerk from 1951-61. Then, Jan was a Nurse's Aide at Mosser Nursing Home and worked for her sister Carol at Granny's Bake Shop until it closed in 1994. She also worked at Wawa as a Coffee Hostess. Jan was a member at Christ Lutheran Church in Allentown. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 12 years and was very active in the Allentown Kuhnsville Lioness Club for 20 years. Jan was an animal activist and loved nature and gardening. She also enjoyed horseback riding, swimming and diving. Jan cherished the friendships of family and friends. Survivors: sons, Richard L. and David S. of Allentown, brother, Harry Harrier of Richardson, TX, sister, Carol Leposa (Richard) of Allentown, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Roland P. Harrier, Jr. and a sister, Marty E. Kerschner.
Services: 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 15 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 Hamilton St., Allentown. Interment, Jordan Lutheran Memorial Garden in Orefield. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church, 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020