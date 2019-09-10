|
|
Janet L. Peters, 74, of Moore Township, passed away on Sunday, September 08, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Harold R. Peters, Jr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Newark, NJ, she was a daughter of the late L. Roger and Eleanore L. (Webb) Compton. Janet was a 1962 graduate of Liberty High School, after which she completed training at Abington School of Nursing. Over the course of her career, she worked at St. Luke's Hospital, Haff Hospital, Gracedale and Health Dimensions. Janet was a member of the Nazareth Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Survivors: In addition to her husband, Harold, she is survived by a daughter, Heather wife of Alan Davidson; sons, Harold "Pete" and wife, Jennifer, and Andrew and wife, Erika; grandchildren, Wyatt, Logan, Bailey, Dylan and Emma, all of Moore Township; a sister, Barbara wife of Tom Ahern, of Bethlehem; nieces and a nephew. Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown - Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 131 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or online at www.apdaparkinson.org., and/or a .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019