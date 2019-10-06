Morning Call Obituaries
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Janet Smith
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Janet L. Smith Obituary
Janet L. Smith, 56 years, of Lincolnton, NC, formerly of New Tripoli, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was the wife of Richard E. Smith, Jr. for 20 years this past July. Born in Danville, PA she was a daughter of Shirley (DeFiore) McCormick of Allentown and the late Frank McCormick.

She was last employed as an Administrative Assistant for Clim-A-Temp, Inc in Catasauqua. Janet and her husband were members of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Lincolnton, NC.

Survivors: husband, Richard, stepdaughter, Ashley (Philip) DiGiore of West Chester, grandchildren Hadley and Hudson DiGiore, sisters, Kathy McCormick of Allentown, Eileen McCormick of Mexico, and Brenda McCormick of California, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Susan Dries.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville with the Rev. Laura L. Klick officiating Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, 18103 or online at www.lehighcountyhumanesociety.org or to the Emmanuel Reformed Church, PO Box 2058, Lincolnton, NC 28093.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
