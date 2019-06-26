Janet Leh Raymond, 92, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at Wake Robin in Shelburne,VT surrounded by her loving family.



Janet was born on November 11, 1926 in Allentown, PA, the daughter of the late Henry W. and Alma (Bittner) Leh. She graduated from Allentown High School. She spent many of her childhood years in Vermont first as a camper, where she became an accomplished equestrian, and then as a counselor at Brown Ledge Camp in Colchester VT. She met her first husband Francis Hewitt at Brown Ledge and they were married in 1944 and had 2 daughters, Carol and April. In those early years she became a Red Cross Nurse's Aide at the Mary Fletcher Hospital and volunteered with several organizations.



Janet returned to Allentown, PA in the mid1950s where she later met Jack M. Raymond. They were married on January 23rd, 1957 and had 2 sons, Jack and Peter. Janet was a charter member of the Society of the Arts at the Allentown Art Museum, a volunteer at Christ Lutheran Church and the Food Bank of Allentown. Janet and Jack both became avid skiers, taking many ski trips to Western ski areas and Europe. They traveled extensively and had many wonderful experiences seeing various parts of the world.



Janet is survived by her children Carol Bitter of Milton, April Hewitt of Colchester, Jack Raymond Jr. and his partner Penni Avery of Underhill and Peter Raymond and his wife Kate of Middlesex. By her grandchildren Eleanor Raymond, Nicole Raymond, Christine Ryan and her husband Craig and Josh Bitter and his wife Stefanie and by her great grandchildren Molly and Maggie Ryan, Madylin and Jacklyn Bitter and by several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2009, her sisters Betty Jane Afflerbach in 1955 and Elinor Leh Fletcher in 1994.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Janet's memory to Christ Lutheran Church, 1245 West Hamilton Street, Allentown PA 18102.



The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the wonderful staff at Wake Robin, who have taken wonderful care of our mother over the past 10 years. We would also like to extend thanks to the VNA Hospice team, who were so helpful at the end of our mother's life.



A celebration of Janet's life will be held at Wake Robin. A Graveside service will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11am at the Grandview Cemetery in Allentown, PA., with a reception to follow at the Lehigh Country Club. All are invited to attend.



For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019