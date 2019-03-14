Janet M. Chuck, 82, of Allentown, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Twp. She is the wife of the late Louis Chuck who died Jan. 4, 2019. Janet was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on June 3, 1936 to the late Franklin T. and Hilda L.E. (Hackman) Balliet. She worked as an LPN at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, Holy Family Manor and various doctor offices. She also worked at Moravian Kings Daughters Home, Bethlehem, as an administrator for 13 years until retiring. She is a member of Nativity Lutheran Church, Allentown. SURVIVORS children: Paul A. (Sharon R.) Baglyos of Baltimore, MD, Sandra G. (Kenneth J.) DeBaun of West Milford, NJ, Lynn A. Baglyos of Hilton Head, SC, Carol H. (Terry L.) Knauss of Hellertown, Michael W. Chuck (Jennifer L.) of Catasauqua and Thomas L. (Catherine A.) Chuck of Doylestown; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She is predeceased by grand-son: Benjamin S. Knauss and 2 brothers. SERVICE Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 10 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at (Janet's' former church) Light of Christ Church, 2020 Worthington Ave, Bethlehem, 18017. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 Tilghman St, Allentown,18104. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary