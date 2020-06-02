Janet M DeOrio, of Quakertown, passed peacefully, at home, on May 30th. 2020. Born 4-15-1934 in western Pennsylvania and raised in Ohio. Loving wife to her proceeding husband John (Jack) DeOrio. Janet proudly served in the United States Air Force receiving an Honorable discharge in 1956. She retired from PPL in 1995. She always had a suitcase packed ready to go on any adventure far and wide. She enjoyed being part of numerous organizations, bible study, book clubs, Woman's Club, her Chickees (PPL) gatherings, walking club and participated in the "Tour of Honor" to Washington DC for Veterans. Doing things for Veterans was a big part of her life. Her latest achievement was a tree dedicated to Veterans, planted at St. Isidore's Catholic Church. Her bucket list was always full, always ready to take on a new challenge and adventure. Taking family members on countless day trips to New York, Philadelphia and local places of interest but still going over the top with, a trip to the Rose Bowl, a walk across the Golden Gate Bridge and numerous other states with the Walking Club. Her family meant the world to her and would always find one of us to go along on one of her adventures and how she loved her Tea parties. She was the sister to Frances Puhalla, John (Lonnie) Puhalla and Odelia (D) Tucky. Loving mother to William Haelle and Thomas Haelle (Tracey), stepmother to Patience Moninghoff (Wayne), Margaret Dougherty, Jackie DeOrio (Debbie) and Thomas DeOrio. Loving Grand mom to Mark, Christopher (Amanda), Kevin (Jamie), Robin (Adem), Thomas (Ashley), Lynn (Dan), Jessica (Steve), Eric, Michelle, Jean (Jason), Patrick, Jason, Matthew and Rachel, Charles and Melissa. She was a proud Great Grandmother to 30 children and a loving Aunt to Kevin, Todd and Kathleen. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to St. Isidore's Food Pantry 603 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951



