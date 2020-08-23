1/1
Janet M. Droney
Janet M. Droney, 82, of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. She and her husband, Bernard E. Droney, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in February. Born in Pontiac, MI, she was the daughter of the late John and Cecelia (Lash) Karr. Janet received a Bachelor's degree in Library Science and History from Clarion University. She was employed as a librarian in the Penn State Arts Library and also taught history at St. Francis Academy for Girls. She later worked as the receptionist at Ellis Opticians. A member of East Hills Moravian Church, she was very active in the social ministries of the Women's Fellowship. She also taught Sunday school and served as an Elder. She was a volunteer at Meals On Wheels for many years.

Surviving with her husband, are a son, Michael of Bethlehem; and a daughter, MicheleTurner, and her husband Harry of Lititz. She was predeceased by a son, Bernard Clair, in 2000.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family due to Covid-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the church, 1830 Butztown Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
August 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Laurie Boucher
Friend
