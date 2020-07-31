Mrs. Janet M. (Rubin) Kleibscheidel, 71, of Blandon, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Laureldale, PA.
Born November 28, 1948 in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Theresa (Schoeneck) and Frederick Rubin.
Survivors: Husband, Barry L. Kleibscheidel, are Janet's three sons, Mark A. Kleibscheidel, widower of Elizabeth (Wirth) Kleibscheidel, Allentown, Michael J. Kleibscheidel, husband of Vi Phan, Reading and Joshua M. Kleibscheidel, Blandon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Theresa, Jonathan and Jameson and by her brother, Frederick Rubin, Nashua, NH.
Funeral Services for Janet will be private.
