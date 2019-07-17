|
|
Janet Mary Kramer, 83, of Ooltewah, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Janet was born in Chicago, Illinois.
Janet retired as a Loan Officer from Heights Community Federal Credit Union.
Janet's hobbies included reading, painting, wood working, ceramics, singing in choirs and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kramer; parents, Mary and Frank Boughton; and sister, Mary Boughton.
Surviving are her sons, Gregg (wife Ellen) Kramer of Hellertown, PA, Scott (wife Penny) Kramer of Ooltewah and Bryan (Spouse Chris) Kramer of Clinton, NJ; grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Sunday, July 21st at the Garden Plaza of Greenbriar Cove, 4586 Forsythia Way, Ooltewah, TN 37363.
Funeral Home Link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chattanooga-tn/janet-kramer-8764564
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 519 E. 4th St. Chattanooga, TN, 37403 ().
Published in Morning Call on July 17, 2019