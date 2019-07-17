Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Garden Plaza of Greenbriar Cove
4586 Forsythia Way
Ooltewah, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET KRAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET M. KRAMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET M. KRAMER Obituary
Janet Mary Kramer, 83, of Ooltewah, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Janet was born in Chicago, Illinois.

Janet retired as a Loan Officer from Heights Community Federal Credit Union.

Janet's hobbies included reading, painting, wood working, ceramics, singing in choirs and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kramer; parents, Mary and Frank Boughton; and sister, Mary Boughton.

Surviving are her sons, Gregg (wife Ellen) Kramer of Hellertown, PA, Scott (wife Penny) Kramer of Ooltewah and Bryan (Spouse Chris) Kramer of Clinton, NJ; grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Sunday, July 21st at the Garden Plaza of Greenbriar Cove, 4586 Forsythia Way, Ooltewah, TN 37363.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/chattanooga-tn/janet-kramer-8764564

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 519 E. 4th St. Chattanooga, TN, 37403 ().
Published in Morning Call on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.