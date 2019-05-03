Home

NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's 23rd R.C. Church
307 Pine Street
Tamaqua, PA
Janet M. (Fickett) Plasha, 48, of Andreas, PA. passed away at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA. on April 30, 2019. She was the wife of Bruce Plasha. Janet donated a portion of her body to science for Never Smokers Lung Cancer Research. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. John's 23rd R.C. Church, 307 Pine Street Tamaqua, PA., with calling hours on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, from 1-3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to the Funeral Home for Janet's daughters' future education, made out to Bruce Plasha and/or "gifts in memory of Janet Plasha" sent directly to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19111. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2019
