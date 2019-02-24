|
Janet M. Washburn, 62, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born July 10, 1956 in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Grace M. (Clauser) Arnold. Janet was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Allentown and enjoyed painting, music and time with family and friends. Survivors: daughter, Stacy L., wife of Kris Reiss of Quakertown; grandchildren: Hailey and Barrett; sister Roberta G., wife of Larry Wister of Center Valley; brother Frederick D. Arnold and wife, Carlene, of Allentown; sister Barbara A. Guth of Allentown; and companion William Stauffer of Allentown. Services: 11am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown and a 1pm Memorial Service at Sewyco Hall, Bethlehem. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Society, Suite 102-C, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 24, 2019