Janet Mae Hanzlik passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was 82. Mrs. Hanzlik was a retired Meter Maid after 28 years of service for the City of Bethlehem. Janet was born December 18, 1936 in Fleetwood, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Edna (Cooke) Madtes. She was the wife of the late Edward Hanzlik. Janet is survived by her son Thomas (Kim Taylor) Hanzlik and daughter Kathy (Eric) Miller. A sister Bonnie Washburn. Four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Funeral services and burial will be private. Funeral arrangements are by Volpe funeral home Norristown, PA. VolpeFH.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019