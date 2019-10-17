|
|
Janet Mahler, 85, of Allentown, died at LVHC on Monday October 14, 2019. Born in Scranton, PA, she was the wife of Sidney Mahler and daughter of the late Solomon and Ruth (Sturgis-Brown) Eichelbaum of Allentown. She was employed for many years as an advertising copywriter for local department stores, ad agencies and in radio. Before retiring, she and her husband owned and operated Mitzvah Catering for 15 years. Janet was a member of Congregation Keneseth Israel, where she served on the boards of both the Temple and the Sisterhood. Janet deeply loved her family and will be remembered for her kindness, caring nature and wit.
She is survived by her husband, daughter, Lori Mahler of Mineola, NY; son, Gary Mahler of Allentown; granddaughter, Alyson Zeller of Mineola, NY; sister, Mona Schlossberg of Greenbelt, MD; and brother, Stewart Eichelbaum of Easton.
Services: The funeral service will take place graveside, Sunday October 20, 11:30 AM at the Keneseth Israel Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown
Contributions: may be made to Congregation Keneseth Israel, 2227 W. Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019