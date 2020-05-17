Janet R. Dorney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet R. Dorney, age 73, of Vero Beach, passed away May 1, 2020 at Kindred Hospital, Melbourne, FL. Janet was born December 24, 1946 in Kingston, NY and moved from New Ringgold, PA to Vero Beach with husband, Ronald in 2014. Janet loved the ocean and worked parttime at the Jaycee Park Seaside Grill and dined there frequently. Janet was a Wiccan and loved nature, animals, especially cats, and ancient Egypt. Her survivors include husband, Ronald of Vero Beach; son, Jason Wisser of Herndon, PA; and daughter, Julie Thomas of Rock Hill, SC. Condolences may be shared at www.lowtherfamily.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved