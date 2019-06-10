Janet R. Hoffert, 88, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Albert C. "Boots" Hoffert who died December 5, 2017. Janet was born in Hellertown on January 24, 1931 to the late Earl and Annie G. (Wimmer) Judd. She worked as a secretary for Hajoca - Bethlehem, Globe Times, Keystone Savings and Loan, Bethlehem YMCA, and the Saucon Valley School District until retiring. Janet is a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, Girl Scout volunteer since 1961, receiving a 55-year pin in May of 2017, and Girl Scout - Past Service Unit Chairman. She is a 1948 graduate of Hellertown High School, Bethlehem Business School, Life Member of Hellertown Historical Society and an active member of the Saucon Valley Alumni Association.SURVIVORS: Children: Janice M. Csrnko of Bethlehem Twp., Glenn A. (Kathy DiGeisi) of Hellertown; grandson: Christopher S. (Carmen Brubaker); great granddaughter: Wren Willow; step granddaughters: Marissa and Krista DiGiesi; step great grandson: Waylon Bo Bundy. Predeceased by brothers: Kenneth Judd and Robert Judd, and son-in-law: Frank Csrnko, Jr. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 and 9:30 – 10 a.m. Monday, all at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a service at 10 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Meals on Wheels - Northampton Co., 4240 Fritch Dr. Bethlehem, 18020; and or the GSEP, Girl Scouts Eastern Pennsylvania - Saucon Valley Service Unit. Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary