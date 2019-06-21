|
|
Janet S. Miller, 86, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the L.V. Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Warren C. Miller. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Mabel (Thomas) Hauser. Janet was a graduate of Allentown H.S. She was a communications operator for AT&T. She also worked at Woolworth's in Allentown. She was a member of St. John's UCC, Fullerton and was also a member of the former Dubbs Memorial UCC.
Survivors: Daughter: Gale D. Hyrowich of Allentown; Granddaughter: Shannon R. Hyrowich of Allentown; Great grandchildren: Tyrese X. Musso, Teyona C. Musso, Shanique L. Musso.
Graveside Services: 1 pm Monday, Allen Union Cemetery, Main & E. 4th Sts., Northampton. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: , 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem 18017.
Published in Morning Call on June 21, 2019