1/
Janet Smart
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pawleys Island, SC

Janet (Davis) Smart, 80, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at home with her husband of 44 years by her side.

Janet was born on March 18, 1940 in Hazleton, PA the daughter of the late Clayton Davis and Alyse (Houser) Davis.

She enjoyed golf and with a little coaxing, she would tell you about her two Eagles. She also enjoyed knitting and at the height of her knitting, everyone in the family had two hats, two sets of gloves, a scarf and an afghan.

Janet had a 30 year career with Western Electric which later became Lucent Technologies and worked as a purchasing agent. Her career started in Allentown, PA and took her to Greensboro, NC, Oklahoma City, Miami, FL and retirement in 1995 from their facility in Bridgewater, NJ.

Janet and her husband, Mel went on many worldwide trips including all seven continents. When Covid-19 hit, she got depressed seeing four future trips cancelled as well as a granddaughters wedding and two graduations.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Melville R. Smart; four children, Lisa Rogalewicz, Stephen M. Hudock, Pamela Smart and Thomas Smart and wife, Robyn; four grandchildren, Kelsey Rogalewicz, Tyler Rogalewicz, Rachel Hudock and Jacob Hudock; a niece, Susan Blasko and nephews. She was pre-deceased by sister Nancy Houseknecht, and brothers Thomas Davis, and Fred Davis.

A receiving of friends to pay respect to Janet and her 22 years of life in Pawleys Island was held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Pawleys Island Chapel, on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Home Pawleys Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Home Pawleys Chapel
2 Hinnant Ln
Pawleys Island, SC 29585
(843) 237-1336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldfinch Funeral Home Pawleys Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved