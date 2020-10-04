Pawleys Island, SC



Janet (Davis) Smart, 80, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at home with her husband of 44 years by her side.



Janet was born on March 18, 1940 in Hazleton, PA the daughter of the late Clayton Davis and Alyse (Houser) Davis.



She enjoyed golf and with a little coaxing, she would tell you about her two Eagles. She also enjoyed knitting and at the height of her knitting, everyone in the family had two hats, two sets of gloves, a scarf and an afghan.



Janet had a 30 year career with Western Electric which later became Lucent Technologies and worked as a purchasing agent. Her career started in Allentown, PA and took her to Greensboro, NC, Oklahoma City, Miami, FL and retirement in 1995 from their facility in Bridgewater, NJ.



Janet and her husband, Mel went on many worldwide trips including all seven continents. When Covid-19 hit, she got depressed seeing four future trips cancelled as well as a granddaughters wedding and two graduations.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Melville R. Smart; four children, Lisa Rogalewicz, Stephen M. Hudock, Pamela Smart and Thomas Smart and wife, Robyn; four grandchildren, Kelsey Rogalewicz, Tyler Rogalewicz, Rachel Hudock and Jacob Hudock; a niece, Susan Blasko and nephews. She was pre-deceased by sister Nancy Houseknecht, and brothers Thomas Davis, and Fred Davis.



A receiving of friends to pay respect to Janet and her 22 years of life in Pawleys Island was held at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Pawleys Island Chapel, on Saturday, September 26, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store