Janet W. Sander
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet W. Sander, 98, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020. Janet was the wife of the late Guifford H. Sander Sr. who passed in March of 2007. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late David H. and Jennie (Allebach) Williams. Janet was a member of Zions Reformed United Chirch of Christ in Allentown. Janet was a Naturalization Deputy for 35 years for the County of Lehigh prior to retiring in 1983. She was a member of the following: Liberty Bell Shrine Museum, Daughters of Penelope, a Life Member of the Woman's Club, the Garden Club, Allentown Band Association, Quota Club International, Allentown Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, Cotillion Club, Symphony Women's Group, Allentown Art Museum, Community Music School, and many other Civic & Arts Organizations. Surviving is her son Gif H. Jr. of Mechanicsburg, and daughter Ann L. wife of Jack Seyfried of Allentown. Janet's grandchildren are; Jennifer wife of Nick Bobetsky and daughter Greta, Amanda wife of Thomas Sadoski and daughter Nina Jo, Matthew and wife Jessica, and Alexander. She was preceded in death by her brother David, and sister Leah Roberts. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Janet's memory to the Allentown Art Museum, the Allentown Band Association, or the Liberty Bell Shrine Museum c/o the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Sympathy to the Family. I Loved Janet she was a wonderful feisty woman with a love for life and adventure. I will miss her greatly!
Linda
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved