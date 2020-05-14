Janet W. Sander, 98, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020. Janet was the wife of the late Guifford H. Sander Sr. who passed in March of 2007. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late David H. and Jennie (Allebach) Williams. Janet was a member of Zions Reformed United Chirch of Christ in Allentown. Janet was a Naturalization Deputy for 35 years for the County of Lehigh prior to retiring in 1983. She was a member of the following: Liberty Bell Shrine Museum, Daughters of Penelope, a Life Member of the Woman's Club, the Garden Club, Allentown Band Association, Quota Club International, Allentown Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, Cotillion Club, Symphony Women's Group, Allentown Art Museum, Community Music School, and many other Civic & Arts Organizations. Surviving is her son Gif H. Jr. of Mechanicsburg, and daughter Ann L. wife of Jack Seyfried of Allentown. Janet's grandchildren are; Jennifer wife of Nick Bobetsky and daughter Greta, Amanda wife of Thomas Sadoski and daughter Nina Jo, Matthew and wife Jessica, and Alexander. She was preceded in death by her brother David, and sister Leah Roberts. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Janet's memory to the Allentown Art Museum, the Allentown Band Association, or the Liberty Bell Shrine Museum c/o the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109.



