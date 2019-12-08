|
Janet Y. Ikeda, 92, formerly of Emmaus, died November 29, 2019 at Luther Crest. Born in San Pedro, CA, she was the daughter of the late Mansuke and Asye (Iwaki) Yamamoto. During WWII, Janet was incarcerated at Poston Internment Camp in Poston, AZ from 1942 to 1944. She was later the beneficiary of a Society of Friends (Quaker) scholarship that allowed her to relocate to the Philadelphia area and attend the Westtown School in West Chester, PA. She went on to earn a nursing degree from Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing. Janet dedicated her life to caring for others as a nurse, including working as a certified registered nurse anesthetist for DiLeo Oral Surgery for 31 years, retiring in 2003. She was a board member of the Allentown YWCA, an active volunteer for the Lehigh Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, a member of Emmaus Woman's Club, Emmaus High School Booster Club, Allentown West Rotary and the Philadelphia JACL. In her free time, she enjoyed needlepoint, knitting, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years, George K. Ikeda; children, Carolyn (Ed Linhart) of Alexandria, VA, Bruce (Anne) of Berwyn, PA, Dr. Jane (Dr. Steve Gohsler) of Mendham, NJ and Douglas (Tanya) of Allentown; grandchildren, Brian, Casey and Jamie Ikeda and Eric, Dan and Becky Gohsler. She was predeceased by two younger brothers. A private service at the convenience of the family will be held at a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospital Auxiliary General Fund, 1200 South Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103-6202 or to Westtown School Fund, 975 Westtown Road, West Chester, PA 19382.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 8, 2019