Janice A. Castle
Janice A. Castle, 103, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, in Moravian Village. Her husband of 60 years, Lee C. Castle, died in 2004. Born in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Bernice (Hamlin) Mott. Janice attended Syracuse University and received her Bachelor's degree from Elizabethtown College. She began her teaching career in rural schools in upstate New York and later worked in the BASD until retiring in 1975. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem.

Surviving are a son, Lee D. (Elizabeth) Castle of Northampton; daughters, Connie M. (Fred) Lewis and Patrice A. Erik, all of Lansdale; five grandchildren and a great-grandson. She was predeceased by a son, Gary M. Castle, in 1995 and a son-in-law, John M. Erik, in 2014.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Nisky Hill Cemetery. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Allentown Rescue Mission or Meals on Wheels of the Lehigh Valley. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Nisky Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
I will always treasure our memories watching The Sound Of Music, listening to Frank Sinatra's "My Way", our talks and funny moments. It was an honor to take care of you. I will miss you.
Mari
Friend
