Janice B. Schaeffer, 83, of Macungie passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Melvin J. Schaeffer, Jr. for 40 years. Janice was born in Allentown, a daughter of the late Harry L. Bouchat, Jr. and Emma (Ernst) Bouchat. She was a graduate of Allentown High School Class 1955. Janice was an administrative assistant for the College of Business at Lehigh University for 22 years before retiring in 2002. She was very active in her community, Millbrook Chase, where she helped with various committees. Janice was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and Broadway Shows, especially musicals. She loved all animals. She was the Jeopardy champ at Moravian Hall Square. She will be remembered as caring and loving, and for her quick smile. Janice was never happier than when she was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors: Son, Michael Schaeffer and his wife Mary Ann of Allentown; daughters, Stacey S. Seipel of Clinton, NJ, Betsey Wenger of Macungie; sisters, Linda C. Lewis and her husband The Reverend Miles A. Lewis of Comstock, MI, Barbara J. Bouchat of Allentown; grandsons, Jonathan, Ryan, Justin, Jared, Andrew, Austin; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jr. and Peyton; great-great grandson, Owen.
Services: 1:30 P.M. Thursday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 6:00 – 7:30 P.M Wednesday and 12:30 – 1:30 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions. Moravian Hall Square: Good Samaritan Fund 175 West North Street Nazareth, 18064 or the American Cancer Society
3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, 18017.