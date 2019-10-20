|
|
Janice C. Schoenen, 67, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on October 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary B. (Mutz) and Sigmond S. For 32 years, she was the loving wife of the late Michael Schoenen.
Jan was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bethlehem Township. She enjoyed needle pointing and gardening. Being with her family, especially her grandchildren, brought her great joy.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kelly B. Murabet and her husband, Kal, Brittany E. Mayock and her husband, Tom and Ian M. Schoenen and his wife, Stephanie; brother, Sigmond T. Czerwinski and his wife, Joanne and 7 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4594 New York, NY 10163-4594
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019