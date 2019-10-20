Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Schoenen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice C. Schoenen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice C. Schoenen Obituary
Janice C. Schoenen, 67, of Bethlehem Township, passed away on October 17, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary B. (Mutz) and Sigmond S. For 32 years, she was the loving wife of the late Michael Schoenen.

Jan was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bethlehem Township. She enjoyed needle pointing and gardening. Being with her family, especially her grandchildren, brought her great joy.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Kelly B. Murabet and her husband, Kal, Brittany E. Mayock and her husband, Tom and Ian M. Schoenen and his wife, Stephanie; brother, Sigmond T. Czerwinski and his wife, Joanne and 7 grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4594 New York, NY 10163-4594

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now