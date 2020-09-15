1/1
Janice E. Howerter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice E. Howerter, 81, formerly of Emmaus, died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. Her husband, Carl L. Howerter died in 2008. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Dorothy (Hillegass) Meck. She was a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church in Emmaus.

Survivors: Son, Tim Howerter and his wife Hollie; Daughter, Mary Jane Stroup and her husband Dave; Grandchildren, Brandi, Ashley and Alyssa; and Great-Grandchildren, Renee, Ri-Lynn, Ellie, Harlow, Kora and Kayleigh.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment in Moravian Cemetery, Emmaus. Masks are required and social distancing observed.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Service
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved