Janice E. Howerter, 81, formerly of Emmaus, died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. Her husband, Carl L. Howerter died in 2008. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Harry A. and Dorothy (Hillegass) Meck. She was a member of Bethel Bible Fellowship Church in Emmaus.
Survivors: Son, Tim Howerter and his wife Hollie; Daughter, Mary Jane Stroup and her husband Dave; Grandchildren, Brandi, Ashley and Alyssa; and Great-Grandchildren, Renee, Ri-Lynn, Ellie, Harlow, Kora and Kayleigh.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment in Moravian Cemetery, Emmaus. Masks are required and social distancing observed.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.