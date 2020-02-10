|
Janice E. Huber, age 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem, PA after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born February 19, 1957 in Fountain Hill, to William J. and Eleanore (Schmidt) Huber. She was a 1975 graduate of Freedom High School.
Janice went on to graduate from Chestnut Hill College with a B.S. in Biological Science. After completing the RN program at Northampton Community College, she enjoyed working as an operating room nurse in Hawaii and Pennsylvania, and ultimately devoting her life to caring for her disabled brother Bill.
She is survived by her brothers Laurence (Denise) Huber of Emmaus, Bill Huber of Holy Family Manor, and nephew Craig (Ashley) Huber of Grand Forks, ND.
Vigil service on Thursday, Feb. 13th at 10 AM, followed by a funeral mass at 11 AM, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Janice to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020