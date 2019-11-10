|
Janice E. Wagner, 79 years, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Cedarbrook, South Whitehall Twp. Born in Breinigsville, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn (Herbst) Wagner. Janice was a seamstress at various places in the Lehigh Valley for many years.
Survivors: Sister, Evelyn Schock and her husband Carl of New Tripoli, brother, Robert Wagner and wife Linda of Seipstown, 17 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Wagner and sisters, Lois Bittner, Betty Billig, and Shirley Billig.
Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 16 at Ziegels Union Cemetery, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville. Interment, immediately following the service. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Keller Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019