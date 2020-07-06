1/1
Janice Ellen Swoyer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Ellen (Deibert) Swoyer, 77, of Whitehall, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Whitehall, November 14, 1942, Janice was the daughter of the late Kermit F. and Mildred (Eckrote) Deibert. She was employed as an Administrative Partner at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest and Muhlenberg campuses for 30 years before retiring. Janice was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall.

Survivors: Brother, Carl R. Deibert of Wescosville; sister, JoAnne S. Deibert of Easton; nephews, Brad and Justin.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Donald W. Hayn officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved