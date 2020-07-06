Janice Ellen (Deibert) Swoyer, 77, of Whitehall, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Whitehall, November 14, 1942, Janice was the daughter of the late Kermit F. and Mildred (Eckrote) Deibert. She was employed as an Administrative Partner at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest and Muhlenberg campuses for 30 years before retiring. Janice was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
Survivors: Brother, Carl R. Deibert of Wescosville; sister, JoAnne S. Deibert of Easton; nephews, Brad and Justin.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Donald W. Hayn officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.