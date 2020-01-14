|
Janice I. Nervice, 94 years, of Catasauqua, died Monday January 13th, 2020 at Manor Care in Bethlehem. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Charlotte (Manley) Harteg.
Janice was a graduate of Catasauqua High School and the Allentown General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for many years as a nurse before retiring. Janice was a member of the Catasauqua Women's Club and the Garden Club. She was a member of the Allentown School of Nursing's Alumni Association and was avid writer.
Surviving are her sons James A. Nervine and Thomas H. Nervine great niece Janice Dunnigan. She was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Harteg.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday January 17th, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020