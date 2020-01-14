Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Nervine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice I. Nervine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice I. Nervine Obituary
Janice I. Nervice, 94 years, of Catasauqua, died Monday January 13th, 2020 at Manor Care in Bethlehem. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Charlotte (Manley) Harteg.

Janice was a graduate of Catasauqua High School and the Allentown General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for many years as a nurse before retiring. Janice was a member of the Catasauqua Women's Club and the Garden Club. She was a member of the Allentown School of Nursing's Alumni Association and was avid writer.

Surviving are her sons James A. Nervine and Thomas H. Nervine great niece Janice Dunnigan. She was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Harteg.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday January 17th, 2020 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -