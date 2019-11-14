|
|
Janice I. Pabon, 75, of Bethlehem went home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born in Ballietsville, PA, the daughter of the late Esther (Handwerk) and Frank Lazarus. She was the loving wife to the late Ramon Pabon. They were married for 31 years until his death on April 2, 2014.
Janice along with her husband were both very active with the Blind Association of the Lehigh Valley. Together they would bowl, enjoy camping, especially at the Beacon Lodge, and attend the banquets hosted by the Blind Association. They also would go to Musikfest, where they could often be found dancing to the polkas. Janice was a faithful member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem. She was also a very crafty person and would share her talent with her friends and family.
Janice will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Esther Kimble, nieces, Louise Rabenold, Lynette Zeller, Melanie Gartner, Lori Moore, Sherry Grim, Valerie Discafani, and Susan Ritter, nephews, Chris Ward and Randy Kimble and his wife, Mary Ann, sisters-in-law, Maria Rivera, Lydia, Roque, Iris Martinez, and Benita Davis, brothers-in-law, William Cruz and Francis Cruz. She was predeceased by her sisters, Ruth Rabenold, Helen Mack, Arlene Burt, and Mildred Ward and a nephew, Matt Ward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8 PM and again on Saturday from 8-9:15 AM at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Janice's name to Holy Infancy Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019