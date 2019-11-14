Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home
245 E. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Connell Funeral Home
245 E. Broad St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
312 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Pabon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice I. Pabon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice I. Pabon Obituary
Janice I. Pabon, 75, of Bethlehem went home to the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born in Ballietsville, PA, the daughter of the late Esther (Handwerk) and Frank Lazarus. She was the loving wife to the late Ramon Pabon. They were married for 31 years until his death on April 2, 2014.

Janice along with her husband were both very active with the Blind Association of the Lehigh Valley. Together they would bowl, enjoy camping, especially at the Beacon Lodge, and attend the banquets hosted by the Blind Association. They also would go to Musikfest, where they could often be found dancing to the polkas. Janice was a faithful member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem. She was also a very crafty person and would share her talent with her friends and family.

Janice will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Esther Kimble, nieces, Louise Rabenold, Lynette Zeller, Melanie Gartner, Lori Moore, Sherry Grim, Valerie Discafani, and Susan Ritter, nephews, Chris Ward and Randy Kimble and his wife, Mary Ann, sisters-in-law, Maria Rivera, Lydia, Roque, Iris Martinez, and Benita Davis, brothers-in-law, William Cruz and Francis Cruz. She was predeceased by her sisters, Ruth Rabenold, Helen Mack, Arlene Burt, and Mildred Ward and a nephew, Matt Ward.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8 PM and again on Saturday from 8-9:15 AM at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Janice's name to Holy Infancy Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -