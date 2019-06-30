Janice K. Galassi, 72, died on June 26, 2019, at her home in Bethlehem. Born and raised in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of Royce M. Bachman and Virginia J. (Caywood) Bachman. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Frank and a sister, Donna J. Bachman and brother, Gary L. Bachman. A graduate of Kutztown State College, Janice was a life-long musician in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. She performed in the cello section of the Allentown Symphony since 1971, and was a member of the Harrisburg Symphony for 15 years. Janice also performed with many orchestras at Muhlenburg College Summer Theater, the Municipal Opera Company, Chansonette Theater and DeSales University Theater. Janice co-founded the Lehigh Valley Chamber Orchestra and performed with that group until taking a position as a contract administrator with the American Federation of Musicians New York office in 1999. She later served at the AFM as the Director of Symphonic Organizing, the Director of Symphonic Services and the Director of Organizing until her retirement in 2015. Janice also co-founded Dolce a tre, a flute, violin and cello trio with which she performed since 1983, and the Bethlehem Chamber Players, a string quartet. In addition, played the tuba with the American Legion Band of Bethlehem, and the Municipal Band of Allentown. She founded "Mother Jones Brass", a brass quintet compromised of women. Janice was a member of Local 45 of the American Federation of Musicians and served as the President since 2013. She was also a member of the Unitarian-Universalist Church of the Lehigh Valley. She is survived by her daughter, Gina Stephens, wife of John Stephens of Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter Rachel Galassi of Wilkes-barre and son Taylor Galassi of Bethlehem. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Elias Work, Amalia Work and Tessa Miorelli. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, or the . Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019