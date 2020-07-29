Janice M. (Hahn) Heft, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Coopersburg, she was the daughter of the late Amanda (Walk) Yeakel and Howard Yeakel adopted by Bryan and Hannah (Metzger) Hahn. Janice was the widow of Walter M. "Archie" Heft. She was a 1953 graduate of Fountain Hill High School. She worked for The Bethlehem Steel in the Engineering Department and Lehigh University. She enjoyed volunteer work at Muskifest for 34 years and the Celtic Classic for 10 years. She loved to read and knit but her most favorite activities were the many camping trips with family and friends and of course pulling weeds in the yard. Janice was a member of the former Grace Lutheran Church of Bethlehem where she sang on the choir for 40 years, was a council member and served on the altar committee. She was always grateful for the love and support of family and friends.
Survivors: Janice will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cynthia Ott and husband Richard; sister in laws, Nancy Eckenrode and Rhea Solliday and brother, Niel Yeakel and his wife Katherine. Janice is preceded in death by her son, Michael W. Heft; brother, Howard Yeakel and sister in laws, Janice Conahan and Kitty O'Donnell.
Services: A graveside service will take place at 9:30A.M. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Bethlehem Memorial Park, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18017. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a viewing will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.