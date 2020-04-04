Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Janice M. Roman

Janice M. Roman Obituary
Janice M. Roman, 87, of Bethlehem died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Westin Nursing Home in Hellertown. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Mary P. (Bigelow) and John R. Gobs. She was married to the late Joseph R. Roman.

She will be dearly missed by her family.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janice's name to , Attn: Web gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604

www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020
