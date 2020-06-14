Janine Pennington Domond, 36, of Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving companion of Jean Domond for over 20 years. Born in Stony Brook, NY, she was the daughter of Kevin Pennington and Kelly Martorelli. Janine was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend to all. Her greatest love in life was being a mother and caring for her children.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving companion Jean and her parents Kevin and Kelly; she will be lovingly remembered by her children Bernard Marcus Domond, Devin Domond, Christopher Domond and Arianna Domond; siblings Anthony Pennington, Travis Martorelli, Meagan Pennington, Caleb Pennington and Vanessa Martorelli and her grandmother, Kathleen Peters.
SERVICES: The Family will receive friends at the Ruland Funeral Home, 500 N. Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY, 11772 on Sunday, June 14th, from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church, 7 Amity St. Patchogue, NY 11772 on Monday, June 15th at 10:00 A.M.. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 14, 2020.