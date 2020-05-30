Janis R. Cogley
Janis R. Cogley, 65, of Salisbury Twp., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Above & Beyond at Mountain View, Allentown. Born in Bishop, CA, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Wallace) Woolery. Janis received her bachelor's degree in nursing from SUNY – Plattsburgh. She worked as a registered nurse for 12 years including time at L.V. Hospital. Later, Janis was an adjunct professor at Northampton Community College for several years and also worked as a Healthcare consultant before retiring. She attended St. Paul's Catholic Church, Allentown. Janis enjoyed cooking, skiing, traveling, martinis and spending time with her family.

Survivors: Daughter: Meghan W. Cogley of Hazel Twp.; Siblings: Susan Landis and her husband John of Camp Hill, Michael Woolery and his wife Cindy of Arkansas, Lisa Woolery of Northampton, MA, Don Woolery of Boca Raton, FL, Jill Zak of California.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
