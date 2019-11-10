|
|
Jann Everett De Christopher, 70, of New Tripoli, passed away at home under Lehigh Valley Hospice Care Sunday, October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of Frank A. "Binks" De Christopher. They celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary last May. Jann was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Lee Everett and Betty L. (Moyer) Everett-Sober. She was a graduate of Parkland High School Class of 1967 and Endicott College, Beverly, MA. Jann was an Art Teacher for Lehigh Christian Academy for over 25 years before retiring. Her passion for teaching children art continued after retirement. She was currently employed by the Tree House Learning Center, Fogelsville. Jann was a member of Faith Church, Allentown where she loved attending services and participating in church activities.
Survivors: Husband; sons, Tony and his wife Ruth of Topton, Sef and his wife Keturah of Columbus, OH, Jason and his wife Maggie of Whitehall, Kyle of New Tripoli; Sisters, Susan Everett of Alburtis, Sally Krznaric and her husband Richard, Pamela Ring and her husband Frank both of Pittsburgh; step-sister, Linda Parsons and her husband Roy of Celine, MI; step-brother, James Sober and his wife Michele of Carbondale, CO; grandchildren, Angelina, Juniper, Emersyn, Ashlynne and Tyler; nieces and nephews.
Services: 11:30 A.M. Saturday, November 16th in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks road, Allentown. Call 10:00 – 11:30 A.M. in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Faith Church 6528 Hamilton Blvd., Allentown, PA 18106.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019