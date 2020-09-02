1/1
Jared A. Hansler
1993 - 2020
Jared A. Hansler, 26 of Walnutport, PA, passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Abington / Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Abington, PA. Born September 17, 1993 in Allentown, PA, he was the son of Gary Hansler and Lisa (Neff) Kraus both of Walnutport.

Jared was last employed by Crowd Cow, Inc., Scranton, PA, as a laborer until it's shut down due to the pandemic.

He was a former baseball player for many years at the Lehigh Twsp. Athletic Assoc. and during his school years at Northampton HS.

He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was fortunate to see races at Dover Raceway, Dover, DE, Jared was a former bowler at the Democratic Club, Danielsville, PA. He was and avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan.

Surviving along with his parents are; sisters, Heather A. wife of Brandon Sanders of Bath, PA, Amber L. Hansler of Bethlehem, PA. Paternal Grandmother, Mrs. Loretta Zellers, Kunkletown, PA, Maternal Grandmother, Mrs. Anna Neff, Walnutport, PA, Step-Mother, Karen Hansler of Walnutport, PA; Nephew, Dustyn Panosetti, of Bath,PA, Step-Sister, Heather Alban of E. Allen Twsp., PA, and Step-Brother, David Alban, Northampton.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street Nazareth, PA. 18064 is in charge of his arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Lehigh Township Athletic Assoc., P.O. Box #733,Cherryville, PA. 18035.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home - Nazareth
211 E. Center Street
Nazareth, PA 18064
(610) 759-1220
