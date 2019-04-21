Home

Jared C. Balogh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jared C. Balogh Obituary
Jared C. Balogh, 43, of Bethlehem, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital -Muhlenberg. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Thomas and Sharon (Gubich) Balogh of Bethlehem. Jared was employed as a sound technician at Arts Quest. He loved music and art and has played in several bands over the years. He also enjoyed animals, hiking and sports.Surviving with his parents are a sister, Tara Balogh of Bethlehem; a brother, Jason (Andrea) Balogh of Allentown; niece and nephews, Zackary, Jordan and Alexa.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, in Crosspoint Church, 1414 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18018.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Alternative Gallery at www.thealternativegallery.com/donate, a non-profit run by volunteers where Jared spent so much of his time, and to Best Friends at www.support.bestfriends.org/site/Donatiion2, which will help animals both at Sanctuary and through outreach and rescue programs throughout the country. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019
