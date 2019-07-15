Jared D. Hontz, 42, of Wilkes Barre, formerly of Coopersburg, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in his home. He was the son of Dan L. Hontz of Breinigsville and Alice K. (Stahler) and her husband Jeffrey F. Williams of Hellertown. Jared was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School Class of 1994, where he participated on the club ice hockey team, soccer, tennis and wrestling teams. He was a graduate of Bloomsburg University where he received his bachelor's degree in marketing. He enjoyed watching the Flyers, Eagles, and Duke basketball and trips to the beach. During his career he had many inside and outside sales positions.



Survivors: Father; mother; son, Mikkael L. Hontz of Breinigsville; daughter, Maelina S. Hontz of Allentown; sister, Wendi A. Hontz wife of Chuck B. Donaldson of Allentown.



Services: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. Saturday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pinebrook Family Answers, Allentown www.pbfalv.org. Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019