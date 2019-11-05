|
36 years of age and a resident of Schnecksville and Friedensburg, Schuylkill Co., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 30, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of John W. and Shirlene L. (Sell) Zuber. A 2001 graduate of Parkland High School, Jarett was a salesman with his family owned business, AB Natural Stone of Allentown. Jarett was an avid outdoorsman, who was most at peace when surrounded by nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, and falconry, as well as spending time with friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by sister Kristen Zuber; maternal grandparents William A. and June L. (Wagner) Sell; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Milton T. and Lorraine (Bell) Zuber.
Visitation with family and friends will be from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday November 10, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block S of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Services and interment for Jarett will be private.
In lieu of floral arrangements or gifts, memorial contributions honoring Jarett may be presented to the Lehigh Valley Zoo PO Box 519 Schnecksville, PA 18078 www.lvzoo.org or Hawk Mountain Sanctuary 1700 Hawk Mt. Rd. Kempton, PA 19529 www.hawkmountain.org
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 5, 2019